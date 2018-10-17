3 militants, 1 policeman killed in encounter in Srinagar

Three militants and a policeman were reportedly killed in an encounter in Srinagar early on Wednesday morning.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Fateh Hadal in Old City area based on information about the presence of militants there, a senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

The operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on security forces.

“We have lost one of our boys. A few paramilitary officers have also suffered injuries,” said senior superintendent of police, Imitiaz Ismail, according to ANI.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Authorities have suspended mobile internet, and closed schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.

(With agencies’ inputs)

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 09:47 IST