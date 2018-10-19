Today in New Delhi, India
3 militants killed in infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

The infiltrators opened fire towards the positions of the security forces which was retaliated, he said, adding three terrorists were killed in the gunbattle.

india Updated: Oct 19, 2018 12:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Three unidentified terrorists were killed in a failed infiltration bid along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, a defence spokesman said Friday. (Representative image/PTI File Photo)

Three unidentified infiltrators were killed while trying to sneak across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, a defence spokesman said Friday.

The operation began on Thursday morning after soldiers spotted a group of militants near Tourna Post close to LoC in Rampur sector of Uri and challenged them.

The spokesman said soldiers retaliated after the infiltrators opened fire on army positions. Three infiltrators were killed in the gunfight.

The identity of the slain men were not immediately known.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 11:30 IST

