3 minor girls raped in Goa's Calangute; guest house owner, manager among 4 held

PTI |
Jun 12, 2025 10:54 AM IST

Three girls, aged 11, 13, and 15, from the same building, were allegedly raped by two men at a Calangute guest house on June 7-8.

Police have arrested the owner and the manager of a guest house in North Goa district where three minor girls were allegedly raped by two men, taking the number of those held in the case to four, officials said on Thursday.

The girls' parents filed complaints on June 8 that they had gone missing a day earlier. (Pic used for representation)

The girls, aged 11, 13 and 15 and residents of the same building, were allegedly raped by two men at the guest house located in Calangute area on June 7 and 8. The five had checked-in at the guest house together, they said.

The two older girls are sisters.

The girls' parents filed complaints on June 8 that they had gone missing a day earlier.

Police formed multiple teams, and rescued them on the same day from the guest house while arresting Altaf Mujawar (19) and Om Naik (21), an official earlier said.

Two more persons - guest house owner Rajat Chauhan (31) and manager Mansoor Peer (35) - were arrested on Wednesday night, Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta told PTI on Thursday.

They were arrested for accommodating the minor girls at the guest house without verification and consent of their parents, thus violating laws and abetting the crime, he said.

All the four accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Goa Children's Act, the police said.

"We are sealing the guest house and moving for cancellation of its license. The guest house management and owners will not be spared if they give room to a child in the absence of any family or relatives accompanying him or her," the SP said, cautioning all such facilities in the state.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
