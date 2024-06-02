3 minors killed, several critical from mushroom poisoning in Meghalaya: Police

Shillong: Three minors died on Saturday while several others are critical after consuming wild mushrooms in Saphai village under Laskeiñ C&RD Block in Meghalaya’s West Jaiñtia Hills (WJH) district, police said. (Representative Photo)

WJH superintendent of police (SP) Chemphang Syrti confirmed that three families in Saphai village were affected by mushroom poisoning. They were taken to the government MCH hospital in Jowai by their family members for treatment.

He said the first family affected includes the mother identified as Jumonlang Suchiang (43) who was referred to North East Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Science (NEIGRIHMS) along with her 10 months old son, both are in critical condition, while her three other children – Wansalan Suchiang (14) and Kitlangki Suchiang (10) and Riwanka Suchiang (8) – died in MCH hospital, Jowai.

The SP said that the second family that was affected includes Ribaitki Shadap, Shanmi Shadap and Sah Shadap, all are in critical condition and are being treated at MCH hospital.

The third family affected includes Over Sutnga, Anna Suchiang and Niwanshwa Kanai and they too are in critical condition at the MCH hospital.

Speaking to the HT, Dr C Daniala, the Medical Superintendent (MS) of NEIGRIHMS said one of the victims, a 56-year-old woman, was transferred here with two family members after her overall health condition worsened.

She was taken directly to the ICU upon arrival due to advanced liver and kidney issues, along with unstable blood pressure and mental status. “Currently, she remains in critical condition with severe shock and dysfunction in multiple organs,” he said.

Another is a 70-year-old man whose liver function was severely affected. Upon arrival, he was conscious but confused. His tests showed severe liver inflammation, blood clotting issues, and kidney problems. His condition worsened, so he was moved to the Medicine ICU on Sunday. He has been receiving an antidote, fluids, and other supportive treatments since arriving and tomorrow, he’s scheduled for hemodialysis, Daniala said.

The third critical patient is a 12-year-old girl, causing acute liver failure, acute kidney injury, and an imbalance in electrolytes. She’s also experiencing stage 2 hepatic encephalopathy, which affects her brain function due to liver problems.

NEIGRIHMS spokesperson Dr Vikash said, “A majority of them have taken place in Jaiñtia Hills in the recent past.”

“People in rural areas especially need to be aware of what type of mushroom to consume, and what to avoid. Mushroom poisoning is often fatal, and people should be cautious,” he told HT over the phone.