3 more vessels cross Hormuz; 16 vessels of Indian interest remain: Govt data

Three more vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, even as India continues to closely monitor maritime traffic in the West Asia region, with 16 vessels of Indian interest still stranded in the Persian Gulf and identified for possible evacuation, according to official shipping data released late on Friday night.

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The data also says that following the signing of the Iran-USA MoU on June 17, 24 transits have taken place to date. Track June 27 updates in Iran war

An Indian-flagged crude oil tanker, Desh Surakasha, laden with 1,05,657 metric tonnes of crude oil and bound for Fujairah in the UAE, transited the Strait of Hormuz via the Oman route on Friday.

A Singapore-flagged oil/chemical tanker, Prabhu Parvati, also crossed the Strait of Hormuz carrying 18,732 metric tonnes of cargo. It is expected to arrive at Kandla, India, for discharge on June 29.

A Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, Victoria, transited the Strait of Hormuz via the Oman route on Friday evening. The vessel is laden with 43,100 metric tonnes of urea and is bound for Mundra, India. It is manned by 24 Turkish crew members.

16 key vessels still in Hormuz

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, a total of 16 vessels of Indian interest, comprising both Indian-flagged and India-bound foreign-flagged vessels, remain in the Persian Gulf (west of the Strait of Hormuz) and have been identified for evacuation. This comprises one energy cargo vessel, four vessels carrying fertilisers, and 11 other vessels of Indian interest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, a total of 16 vessels of Indian interest, comprising both Indian-flagged and India-bound foreign-flagged vessels, remain in the Persian Gulf (west of the Strait of Hormuz) and have been identified for evacuation. This comprises one energy cargo vessel, four vessels carrying fertilisers, and 11 other vessels of Indian interest. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The data also says that four incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels and 19 incidents involving foreign-flagged vessels with Indian crew have been reported, including seven fatalities, one presumed deceased, and four injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The data also says that four incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels and 19 incidents involving foreign-flagged vessels with Indian crew have been reported, including seven fatalities, one presumed deceased, and four injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tensions escalated in the West Asia once again after the US on Saturday launched strikes against Iran over ship attack in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. Iran retaliated to the strikes that lasted nearly an hour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tensions escalated in the West Asia once again after the US on Saturday launched strikes against Iran over ship attack in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. Iran retaliated to the strikes that lasted nearly an hour. {{/usCountry}}

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Iran and the US had signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) on June 17 that outlines steps to de-escalate tensions in West Asia and lays the groundwork for further negotiations. Since the start of the Iran-US conflict on February 28, India has pushed for freedom of navigation and the unimpeded flow of energy and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, which was largely closed by Iranian authorities.

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