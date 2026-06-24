Over 6,100 new TB cases in Maharashtra in 35 days; 11,091 villages flagged as high risk

Maharashtra has detected 6,111 new tuberculosis (TB) cases within the first 35 days of the Centre's 100-day TB-Free India campaign, while 11,091 villages in the state were identified as high-risk through an AI-based assessment system, a minister informed the legislative assembly on Wednesday. TB prevalence was unusually high in Vidarbha's cotton-growing belt or tribal-dominated regions compared to other parts of Maharashtra (Representative image/Unsplash)

In a written reply, Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar acknowledged that villages in Nagpur (482), Yavatmal (539), Amravati (504), Nashik (488) and Raigad (488) were among those identified by the Centre's AI-based system as high-risk under the "100-Day TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan".

He, however, said it was not correct that TB prevalence was unusually high in Vidarbha's cotton-growing belt or tribal-dominated regions compared to other parts of the state.

"Under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, risk-based screening, active case finding and registration on the Nikshay portal are carried out regularly in all districts. No specific geographical area has been found to have an abnormally high burden of tuberculosis," the minister said.

Providing district-wise details, he said Latur district recorded 729 new TB patients between January and April 2026 and currently has 1,020 patients undergoing treatment.

In Ahilyanagar district, 4,493 new TB cases and 92 deaths were recorded during 2025. Between January and May 2026, another 1,846 new TB patients and 10 deaths were reported, the reply stated.

Abitkar also rejected claims that diagnosis and treatment were being delayed due to a shortage of AI-enabled diagnostic equipment or CB-NAAT machines.

The minister said Maharashtra currently has 117 AI-based handheld X-ray machines, 171 CB-NAAT machines and 746 TrueNAAT machines, taking the total number of advanced TB diagnostic machines in the state to 917.