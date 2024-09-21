3 Muslim bodies back Waqf amendments bill

Three Muslim organisations on Friday came out in support of the waqf amendments bill at the Joint Committee’s meeting that also saw sharp exchanges between the lawmakers. a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to examine the Waqf amendments bill. (ANI)

All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, RSS-affiliated Rashtriya Muslim Manch and NGO Bharat First deposed before the panel, led by BJP lawmaker Jagdambika Pal, a day after an organisation of Pasmanda Muslims offered broad support to the bill.

The Rashtriya Muslim Manch championed the cause of the Sufi Shah-Malang (faqir) community, hailed the proposed amendments and suggested inclusion of backward Muslim women in waqf council and the boards. It also suggested that the section 9 and 14 of the current act should be amended to allow inclusion of non-Muslims in the state waqf boards and its committees.

Some of the Opposition leaders, however, questioned the SufiShah-Malang community’s status and asked if the “faqirs” can be considered Muslims in the first place.

The All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC), led by the patron of the Ajmersharif Dargah, sought a separate dargah board for itself, in line with the provision made for Aghakhani and Bohra waqfs in the amendments to the Waqf Act.

Read more: Muslim bodies present divergent views over Waqf bill amendments

It added that a separate board was required for protecting the properties and safeguarding the rights of Sajjadanashins.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, however, asked if the representatives of AISSC is the original heir of Ajmer Sharif or is it an appointment.

Delhi-based NGO, Bharat First, also hailed the bill as a landmark move and alleged that despite controlling extensive land and financial resources, the waqf boards have failed to translate these into meaningful socio-economic benefits for the Muslim community.