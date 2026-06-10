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3 Nepali nationals held in UP for stealing gold worth crores from Hyderabad villa

According to police, the theft came to light on June 7 when an elderly couple returned home and discovered that a gold chain adorning a small idol was missing.

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 10:09 am IST
ANI |
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Cyberabad Police have arrested three Nepali nationals in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing gold and silver ornaments worth several crores of rupees from a villa in Hill Ridge Villas, Gachibowli, in a swift interstate operation.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to using a key kept beside the locker to gain access to the valuables. (Representational Photo)

The accused have been identified as Kamal Shashi, his wife Vimal Shahi, and another woman, Kalpana. They will be produced before a local court and brought to Hyderabad on a transit warrant.

According to police officials, the theft first came to light on June 7 when an elderly couple returned home and discovered that a gold chain adorning a small idol was missing.

A case was immediately registered, and an investigation was launched. The mystery deepened the following day, June 8, when the couple's son opened a locker and found nearly 1.5 kg of silver ornaments missing.

Acting swiftly, the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police deployed Special Operations Teams (SOT), crime teams, and local police personnel to track down the suspects. Six teams were dispatched across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand, while photographs and photos and details of the accused were shared with police units in the respective states. A special team tasked with tracking Nepali gangs also joined the operation.

 
hyderabad uttar pradesh
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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