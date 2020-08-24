3 people get buried in landslide while clearing debris in Uttarakhand, body recovered

india

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 10:48 IST

A 32-year-old man died in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district on Monday morning, minutes after he cleared debris from a landslide site. Three people were working to clear debris from a landslide in Kaudiyala region in Tehri Garhwal district when a fresh landslide occurred. The landslide occurred minutes after they finished work. All three got buried under debris along with the JCB and Pokland machines used to clear the site. The incident happened around 5:20 am on Monday.

Praveen Alok from State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which is conducting the search and rescue operation, said, “All three persons were buried under the debris as big rocks fell from the mountain. We have recovered one body and work is underway to rescue others. The two others are also feared dead as body parts have been scattered.”

Also read: Don’t delay development projects, Jammu and Kashmir LG tells officers

A fresh landslide was reported on Sunday near Kaudiyala area on Rishikesh-Srinagar stretch of National Highway 58 in Tehri Garhwal district. A video of the landslide went viral on social media. Work was underway to clear the debris from this landslide when the accident happened.

Of the three, two were identified as Prabhat, 32, resident of Gurdaspur, Punjab, who was the JCB operator, and Sanjeev Kumar, 40, resident of Pathankot, Punjab who was driving the Pokland machine.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert from August 24 to 27, predicting heavy rainfall with intense spells at isolated places in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Dehradun and Chamoli districts of the state. Lightning is also likely to occur at isolated places in the state on these days.

For August 26 to 27, the MeT department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, with intense spells, at isolated places in Dehradun, Pauri, Haridwar, Tehri, Nainital, Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar districts