3 reasons why Vijay-led TVK will not be a part of today's INDIA bloc meeting

As leaders of 23 opposition parties gather in New Delhi on June 8 for a key INDIA bloc meeting, one notable absentee is the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay.

Congress is part of Vijay's government in Tamil Nadu.(X/@RahulGandhi)

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The absence has raised eyebrows because the Congress, a key INDIA bloc constituent, is now a partner in the TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu. However, experts say there are several reasons why TVK was not invited to the meeting, the most important being that the party has no representation in Parliament.

The meeting is primarily for parties with MPs

The most straightforward explanation for TVK's absence is that it currently does not have any MPs in either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha.

The June 8 meeting is focused on coordination among opposition parties at the national level, with discussions expected to centre on Parliament strategy, the BJP-led NDA government's policies and the opposition's future course. Most parties attending the meeting have representation in Parliament and are directly involved in national-level opposition politics.

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{{^usCountry}} While TVK formed the government in Tamil Nadu after the 2026 Assembly election, it has not contested a Lok Sabha election and therefore has no parliamentary presence. As a result, it is not part of the core group of opposition parties involved in parliamentary coordination of the INDIA blog. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While TVK formed the government in Tamil Nadu after the 2026 Assembly election, it has not contested a Lok Sabha election and therefore has no parliamentary presence. As a result, it is not part of the core group of opposition parties involved in parliamentary coordination of the INDIA blog. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Track Live Updates on INDIA bloc meeting here TVK not a formal constituent of the INDIA bloc yet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Track Live Updates on INDIA bloc meeting here TVK not a formal constituent of the INDIA bloc yet {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Beyond the question of parliamentary representation, TVK is also not a member of the INDIA alliance yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond the question of parliamentary representation, TVK is also not a member of the INDIA alliance yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Although Congress joined hands with TVK after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election and is supporting the Vijay government, that arrangement is confined to Tamil Nadu politics. TVK has never formally joined the INDIA bloc, which was formed by opposition parties to challenge the BJP at the national level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although Congress joined hands with TVK after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election and is supporting the Vijay government, that arrangement is confined to Tamil Nadu politics. TVK has never formally joined the INDIA bloc, which was formed by opposition parties to challenge the BJP at the national level. {{/usCountry}}

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The June 8 gathering is officially an INDIA bloc meeting, and invitations have been extended to constituent parties of the alliance. Since TVK remains outside the coalition's formal structure, it was not included in the invitee list.

In other words, Congress may be an ally of TVK in Tamil Nadu, but that does not automatically make TVK a member of the INDIA bloc.

Vijay's win hit DMK-Congress unity

TVK's exclusion also comes against the backdrop of a dramatic political fallout in Tamil Nadu. Following the Assembly election, Congress broke away from its long-standing alliance with the DMK and backed Vijay's bid to form the government. The move triggered sharp criticism from the DMK, which accused Congress of betrayal.

The fallout was severe enough for the DMK to announce that it was no longer part of the INDIA bloc and that it would skip the June 8 meeting.

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Against this backdrop, inviting TVK to the gathering could have further highlighted the tensions that have emerged within the opposition camp. The INDIA bloc is already grappling with internal disagreements, and the Congress-DMK split has become one of the alliance's biggest challenges in recent months.

What does this mean for TVK?

TVK's absence from the meeting does not necessarily indicate hostility between the party and the INDIA bloc. Instead, it reflects the fact that Vijay's party occupies a unique political position.

It heads a state government with Congress support, but it has no MPs and is not formally part of the INDIA alliance. Vijay has also sought to project TVK as an independent political force rather than align it completely with any national coalition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Kulkarni ...Read More Abhimanyu Kulkarni has spent over a decade in newsrooms and currently heads the online news desk. He orchestrates the daily narrative of the digital newsroom, managing the homepage, planning long-term news events and writing about India and the World. Abhimanyu excels in high-pressure environments, thriving particularly when navigating the complexities of major breaking news cycles. His strategic approach to digital journalism combines a meticulous eye for detail with a broad vision for organizational growth. Beyond managing the immediate news flow, he is the primary architect for the outlet’s long-term editorial initiatives, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of journalistic integrity and audience engagement. Expertise & Beat National Affairs: Comprehensive coverage of Indian politics, policy shifts, and election cycles. Geopolitics & World News: Analysis of international relations and global conflict. Beyond the Newsroom Abhimanyu’s professional drive is mirrored by his passion for the pulse of the world; where others see the chaos of a breaking story, he finds a compelling narrative. This innate curiosity about global structures ensures he brings a grounded, human perspective to every headline he manages. Read Less

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