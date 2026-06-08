23 parties to participate in key INDIA bloc meet today; DMK, AAP to skip

A total of 23 political parties of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will meet in New Delhi on Monday to revive the grouping amid differences among the constituents and the recent drubbing of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu assembly elections, respectively, and to redraw their strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said the agenda will be revealed after the meeting. (X/@INCIndia (Representational Photo))

The DMK and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are set to skip the meeting, which is scheduled at the Constitution Club around noon.

Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said the agenda will be revealed after the meeting. “We are discussing the current political situation in the country. The way in which the Government of India is bulldozing anti-democratic attitudes, and the issue of students. We have to discuss a lot of issues in this meeting. The INDIA alliance meeting is an important meeting.”

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TMC chief and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in the Capital on Sunday to attend the meeting, where she is expected to suggest a united contest against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) by fielding one candidate each in all 543 seats in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, an opposition functionary said.

Banerjee’s political clout, however, has taken a hit after the recent poll loss in the state assembly elections, where the TMC could win only 80 of the 294 seats, against the BJP, which won 207 seats. Following the May 4 poll results, the TMC has witnessed internal turmoil, with 58 of its MLAs going against the party decision to appoint their own leader of opposition in the assembly. The party might be staring at a similar split among its parliamentarians.

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In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that “23 political parties have confirmed their participation in the INDIA janbandhan meeting.” “There are some parties who have expressed their inability to attend this particular meeting for their own reasons — even though they have conveyed their strong opposition to the Modi Govt’s policies…,” the Congress’s Rajya Sabha chief whip said. “Like India, the INDIA janbandhan continues to stand united through its diversity.”