Home / India News / 3 sites selected for dry run of Covid-19 vaccination in Tripura

3 sites selected for dry run of Covid-19 vaccination in Tripura

The vaccine carrier would be transported from the cold chain points to the vaccination sites. The data from this exercise will be uploaded on the CoWIN app.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 11:37 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Agartala
A medic demonstrates administration of COVAXIN, an Indian government-backed experimental COVID-19 vaccine, to a health worker during its trials.
The dry run for Covid-19 vaccination began on Saturday at three selected sites in Tripura’s west district including Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Gandhigram Primary Health Centre and Borakha Primary Health Centre.

Today’s exercise follows the successful dry run in four states including Assam, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. The same drill is being carried out all over the country today.

“At least 25 frontline workers, including ASHA and Anganwadi workers, would be present at the three sites to take part in the dry run. We have constituted three teams with six members each for the mock programme. We have already imparted training to 180 persons for the Covid-19 vaccination programme,” said National Health Mission director Dr. Siddhartha Shiv Jaiswal.

Also Read: Tripura to procure sequencing machine to test new Covid-19 variant

Two health workers as vaccinators and an official each from the education, social welfare and social education and the home department as vaccination officer are included in the six-member team. The vaccine carrier would be transported from the cold chain points to the vaccination sites.

After the dry run, the data of these beneficiaries would be uploaded in Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application.

