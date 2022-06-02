3 soldiers injured in blast at Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, say police

Three soldiers have been injured in a blast at Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, police said on Thursday, adding that the explosion took place in a private vehicle, which was hired. The soldiers have been hospitalised and further investigation is on.

"A #blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, Shopian. 3 soldiers injured, and shifted to hospital. Nature and source (blast due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) of blast being investigated, and will be shared: IGP Kashmir (sic)," an early-morning tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read, quoting inspector general of police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The incident comes a day after a civilian was shot at by terrorists in the Shopian district. His condition was said to be stable. The union territory has seen a rise in attack on civilians recently.

Earlier this week, a school teacher - Rajni Bala - died of gunshot injuries after she was attacked by terrorists in the Samba district.

Her husband, Raj Kumar, claimed after the death that the family had been urging for a transfer.

“I had requested the chief education officer at least four times to transfer us to a safer workplace as my wife’s school was located at a remote area. Yesterday too, we had gone to the education director’s office and submitted an application with a request to post us together in one school,” Kumar said, HT reported. “Though the order was issued last evening, had they (authorities) heard us in time, it (killing) would not have happened,” he added.

Earlier in May, a TV artist, Amreen Bhat, was shot dead in the union territory.

Another civilian killing that triggered great anguish in May was that of Kashmir Pandit, Rahul Bhat, prompting concerns among the Kashmiri Pandit community for safety.

