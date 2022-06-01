Civilian hospitalised after being shot at by terrorists in Shopian; condition stable: J&K Police

A civilian was injured after being shot at by terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.



“The terrorist fired upon one #civilian Farooq Ahmad Sheikh in Chidren, Keegam area of #Shopian. He got injury in leg & has been shifted to hospital. His condition is stated to be stable,” the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.



The attack on the civilian comes a day after a woman school teacher named Rajni Bala was shot dead in Gopalpora in Kashmir's Kulgam district. There has been a surge of attacks on civilians by the terrorists in recent days.



Besides Rajni Bala, a TV actor named Amreen Bhat was shot dead while her nephew injured in Budgam district on May 25.



On May 10, a Kashmiri Pandit employee named Rahul Bhat was shot dead outside the tehsil office in Chadoora town of Budgam.

