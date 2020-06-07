3 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Shopian, operation underway

india

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 15:08 IST

Three terrorists, including those from the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday after a joint operation in the area, officials said.

The terrorists were shot dead in Reban village of Shopian in south Kashmir, according to officials aware of the development.

They said security forces launched the operation early in the morning after they received credible input about the presence of the terrorists.

Personnel of the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Shopian Police are involved in the operation, which is still underway.

Officials said the firing between security forces and the terrorists had stopped for some time and the teams were conducting the search.

While the search was on, the hiding terrorists fired again.

Police said more terrorists could be hiding in the area.