Infiltration bid along LoC foiled, 3 terrorists killed in J&K's Baramulla: Army

Security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control by eliminating three terrorists in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Saturday. The Chinar Corps said in a social media post that the bodies of two slain terrorists have been recovered but the retrieval of the third body is being interfered with by firing from a Pakistani post in the vicinity.

The encounter broke out in the Hathlanga forward area in Uri sector of the north Kashmir district. ANI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and Intelligence agencies an infiltration bid was foiled today in the morning hours along LoC in Uri Sector, #Baramulla. 03xTerrorists tried to infiltrate who were engaged by alert troops,” Chinar Corps said.

“02xTerrorists have been eliminated and bodies recovered, third terrorist killed but retrieval of body being interfered by firing by Pak post in vicinity, on LoC,” it added.

The operation is in progress, the Army said.

The identities and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained, police said.

The infiltration bid and the subsequent encounter come a day after a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module was unearthed in the Baramulla district with the arrest of two militant associates and recovery of arms and ammunition from them. A police spokesperson identified the two as Zaid Hassan Malla, a resident of Mir Sahib Baramulla, and Mohammad Arif Channa, from Stadium Colony Baramulla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“They were involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan-based terror handlers and its further distribution to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, an operation is underway in the Anantnag district to neutralise terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area in a hilly terrain. Security forces have deployed drones to pinpoint the location of terrorists as the operation to flush out the ultras entered the fourth day on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON