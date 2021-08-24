3 terrorists killed in J-K’s Baramulla as midnight encounter ends

Three unidentified terrorists were gunned down by security forces on Tuesday during an encounter, which started late on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said. “01 more unidentified # terrorist killed (Total 03). Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Operation over. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

The site of the encounter was the Seer village in the Sopore area after security forces received inputs about the presence of terrorists there. A search and cordon operation was launched after a heavy exchange of fire.

The encounter in Sopore comes hours after the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday gunned down two top commanders of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot The Resistance Force (TRF).

A senior police official said that Mohammad Abbas Sheikh, the chief of the TRF, and Mohammad Abbas Sheikh, were killed in a “swift intelligence-based operation following a brief shootout” with the police at Aloochi Bagh in Srinagar. The official added that the two terrorists were responsible for several killings and also motivated the youth to join the terror ranks.

“We had information about their presence in the area. Ten jawans of the police dressed in civvies quickly surrounded the area and challenged the terrorists, who opened fire. In retaliatory firing, the duo was killed,” Vijay Kumar, the inspector general of police of Kashmir Zone, said while addressing a press conference.