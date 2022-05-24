3 tourists including two siblings from Delhi drown in Ganga at Rishikesh

Haridwar: Three tourists from Delhi, including a brother-sister duo, got washed away in the Ganga River at Shivpuri on the Rishikesh-Devprayag stretch on Tuesday. All three tourists were in their early 20s.

According to State Disaster Response Force officials, a 9-member group of tourists from Delhi had arrived in Rishikesh. Three members of the tourist group went to bathe in the Ganga River near the Shivpuri ITBP camp riverbed.

Of the three tourists who drowned, the Jal Police squad has recovered the body of Shubham Lal, (22), a resident of Sector-11, Rohini, New Delhi.

To assist the team in the rescue operation, the State Disaster Response Force squad has also pitched in to trace Kartil Lal, 20, brother of Shubham Lal and Deepanshu, 20, a resident of Harkul Vihar, Najafgarh.

“We are carrying out a search operation at Shivpuri and further areas. The water level has increased owing to rainfall in both upper and lower Garhwal region,” said SDRF squad in charge Kavindra Sajwan.