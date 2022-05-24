Home / India News / 3 tourists including two siblings from Delhi drown in Ganga at Rishikesh
india news

3 tourists including two siblings from Delhi drown in Ganga at Rishikesh

Of the three tourists who drowned, the Jal Police squad has recovered the body of one young man and search operations are on to recover the bodies of the other two.
SDRF teams carrying out search operations for three people who drowned in Ganga River in Rishikesh on Tuesday. (SOURCED.)
SDRF teams carrying out search operations for three people who drowned in Ganga River in Rishikesh on Tuesday. (SOURCED.)
Published on May 24, 2022 06:54 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Haridwar: Three tourists from Delhi, including a brother-sister duo, got washed away in the Ganga River at Shivpuri on the Rishikesh-Devprayag stretch on Tuesday. All three tourists were in their early 20s.

According to State Disaster Response Force officials, a 9-member group of tourists from Delhi had arrived in Rishikesh. Three members of the tourist group went to bathe in the Ganga River near the Shivpuri ITBP camp riverbed.

Of the three tourists who drowned, the Jal Police squad has recovered the body of Shubham Lal, (22), a resident of Sector-11, Rohini, New Delhi.

To assist the team in the rescue operation, the State Disaster Response Force squad has also pitched in to trace Kartil Lal, 20, brother of Shubham Lal and Deepanshu, 20, a resident of Harkul Vihar, Najafgarh.

“We are carrying out a search operation at Shivpuri and further areas. The water level has increased owing to rainfall in both upper and lower Garhwal region,” said SDRF squad in charge Kavindra Sajwan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out