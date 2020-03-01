3 unidentified bodies recovered in drains

india

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 23:09 IST

Police Sunday found three more bodies from drains in north-east Delhi — one from Shiv Vihar and two from Gokalpuri. Police said they are probing if the three were riot victims, who were murdered and their bodies thrown in the drain. All of them could not be identified.

Delhi police spokesperson, Anil Mittal said the autopsy will reveal if the three had died in the riots or were murdered somewhere else. In the drains that pass through different parts of riot-hit north-east Delhi, police have found six bodies. All of them were found to be killed during the riots. One of those bodies was that of Ankit Sharma, who worked with the Intelligence Bureau. The Delhi police have hired divers and local swimmers to check the drains for bodies.

Meanwhile on Sunday Delhi minister and legislator from Babarpur, one of the riot-hit areas in north-east Delhi, Gopal Rai visited Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital on Sunday and said that the government will begin the process of releasing compensation to the affected families based on their hospital admission records since many of them have lost their documents in the fires.

“Several people, admitted in the GTB Hospital, have lost their Aadhaar cards as their houses were burnt during the violence. These people are being given compensation on the basis of their admit card number given by the hospital,” Rai said on Sunday.

He also said that the Sub-Divisional Magistrate has reached GTB Hospital to oversee the disbursal of compensation.

Rai said 40 injured were recovering in GTB hospital as of Sunday. He said the mortuary of the hospital has one body that was charred and three more that were yet to be identified. He also said that two dead bodies were recovered from a drain near Ganga Vihar Bridge on Sunday.

But Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in Dilshad Garden, which is the designated centre for autopsies in cases from the areas where the riots took place, denied that any bodies were brought in on Sunday. “No new dead bodies have been brought today (Sunday),” said Dr Sunil Kumar, hospital’s medical director.