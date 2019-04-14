3-year-old allegedly sexually abused by helpers in Hyderabad school

A three-and-a half year old toddler was allegedly sexually abused by two female employees of a renowned day-care centre and primary school at Izzatnagar in upscale Madhapur area in Hyderabad.

Andhra Pradesh Child Rights Protection Committee president P Achyuta Rao said the incident took place on April 10 and the police registered the case on the same day following a complaint from the child’s mother, whose husband is an IT professional in Madhapur area.

Rao alleged that the child’s mother had complained that the two ayahs (female helpers) – Parveen and

Narsamma – had abused the child and shoved stones and a twig into her private parts, causing bleeding injuries.

“The police had not taken up investigation on the pretext that they were busy the Parliamentary elections held the following day,” he alleged.

But Madhapur sub-inspector of police Rammohan Reddy said the girl was immediately taken to a government hospital. “As per the preliminary investigation, there were no signs of any sexual abuse, but it was found that the helpers had pushed a small stone into the girl’s private parts. There was no bleeding as per the reports,” he said.

He said the two ayahs had not been formally arrested but were being questioned. An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 5 and 6 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Achyuta Rao demanded that the government take stern action against the school management and cancel its recognition for not being able to provide protection for girl children.

The school management was not available for comment.

In September last year, two four-year-old girls were allegedly raped at a popular school on the same day, triggering demands that the institution be shut down.

