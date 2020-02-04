e-paper
3-year-old dies after falling into mid-day meal container

3-year-old dies after falling into mid-day meal container

Additional basic siksha adhikhari Rammilan Yadav said the girl fell into the container after stumbling over construction material at the school.

india Updated: Feb 04, 2020 02:08 IST
A girl died after she fell into a container in which mid-day meal for schoolchildren was being cooked.
         

A three-year-old girl died after she fell into a container in which mid-day meal for schoolchildren was being cooked at Rampur Atari primary school in Lalganj area of Mirzapur, an official said on Monday.

Additional basic siksha adhikhari Rammilan Yadav said the girl fell into the container after stumbling over construction material at the school.

An official, who did not wish to be named, said the girl, Anchal, was enrolled at the Anganvadi centre attached to the government primary school.

Teachers and cooks rushed her to a government primary health centre where doctors gave her primary treatment before referring her to divisional hospital in Mirzapur where she died during treatment at around 5pm. A doctor, who attended on the girl, said she had suffered over 80 per cent burn injuries.

Her parents have accused the cooks of carelessness.

Mirzapur district magistrate Sushil Patel said the school headmaster Santosh Kumar Yadav had been suspended in the connection with the incident and a probe had been ordered. “Strict action would be taken against those found guilty. An FIR will be registered in this connection,” the DM said.

