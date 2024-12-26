Menu Explore
30 arrested in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru for illegal gambling; 8 lakh cash, 25 phones seized in op

ANI |
Dec 26, 2024 06:59 AM IST

Officials from Eluru Rural Police said that the gambling group's organizer, Pilla Venkatesh, and another accused managed to escape.

Police busted a gang for organising gambling in Andhra's Eluru on Wednesday, along with the arrest of 30 people, including organizers, officials said.

The Eluru Rural Police conducted the raid in the SMR area of Tangellamudi. (Representative/iStock)
Acting on credible information, Eluru Rural Police conducted the raid in the SMR area of Tangellamudi, under the jurisdiction of Eluru Rural Police Station, where the accused were caught red-handed gambling with playing cards.

The raid took place in the evening at a thatched shed located in Paturi Nilayam, owned by Paturi Trinadh.

Eluru Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) D Shravan Kumar stated that the raid was conducted under the orders of Eluru SP Kommi Pratap Shiva Kishore, with supervision from senior officials. The operation was led by Eluru Town Circle Inspector G. Satyanarayana and Eluru Rural Sub-Inspector K. Durga Prasad, along with their teams.

SDPO Kumar further mentioned that Rs. 8.10 lakh, 25 mobile phones, and a bike were seized during the operation. Police were verifying the criminal records of the arrested people.

Organizer Pilla Venkatesh alias Gutkalu and another accused however managed to escape.

The SDOP added that 30 men were apprehended, and a Preventive Detention (PD) case will be filed against the organizers if such activities are repeated.

