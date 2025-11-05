Over 30% of candidates contesting in the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 26% face serious criminal charges, including those related to murder and crimes against women, according to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Tuesday. 30% candidates in fray for phase 2 face criminal charges: ADR report

The report — based on an analysis of 1,297 self-sworn affidavits out of 1,302 candidates contesting in the November 11 second phase of elections to 122 seats — points out that 415 (32%) candidates have declared criminal cases against them while 341 (26%) candidates have serious criminal cases, including murder (15 candidates), attempt to murder (79 candidates), and crimes against women (52 candidates).

Among the major political parties, 38 (54%) out of 70 candidates from the RJD, 30 (57%) out of 53 candidates from the BJP, 14(32%) out of 44 candidates from the JD(U), and 25(68%) out of 37 candidates from the Congress have declared criminal cases against themselves, the report said.

Similarly, 27 (39%) of the 70 RJD candidates, 22 (42%) out of 53 from BJP, 11(25%) out of 44 candidates from JD(U), and 20(54%) out of 37 candidates from the Congress have serious criminal charges against them.

Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party, the newest entrant in the Bihar polls, has 58 (50%) of its 117 candidates in the poll fray in second phase with criminal cases against them, of these 51(44%) are booked under serious criminal charges, the ADR report said.

Out of the 122 constituencies going to polls in the second phase, ADR has flagged 73 as “red alert” constituencies —those with three or more candidates facing criminal charges.

The report also highlights that 562 (43%) of the 1,297 candidates analysed are crorepatis, with around 15.3% candidates have declared assets of ₹5 crore or more.