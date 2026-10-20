30-foot cockroach effigy in Delhi to be burnt alongside Ravana on Dussehra amid CJP protests

A 30-foot-tall cockroach effigy has been put up in Delhi's Pitampura to be burnt alongside the traditional effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad on Dussehra. The move is seen as a jibe at the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been protesting over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The installation comes amid protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in the national capital although the committe has denied any political motivation. (ANI Screengrab)

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke reacted to a video of the effigy shared by news agency ANI, writing, “Thank you for the free publicity.” The video showed the cockroach figure standing alongside the traditional effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad, which are burnt during the festival.

CJP legal head Ratna Singh also commented on the installation, writing, “Tamasha Kara lo bas is desh mein” (Just keep putting on a spectacle in this country). Both leaders' remarks drew reactions on social media, with several users linking the proposed burning of the cockroach effigy to the triumph of good over evil.

The Shree Keshav Ramlila Committee, which erected the effigy, has said the move is not politically motivated. Committee president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashok Goel told news agency PTI that the cockroach represents filth and dirt, and that burning it is intended to promote cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi campaigns.