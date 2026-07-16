30-year-old Hyderabad chef hacked to death: Police

A 30-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by a group of assailants in Hyderabad’s upscale Madhapur area on Tuesday night , police said on Wednesday.

India News

The victim, identified as Chinnapalli Bhaskar, hailed from Upparapalli village in Wardhannapet mandal of Warangal district, an official at the Madhapur police station said.

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According to preliminary investigation, Bhaskar, who worked as a chef at a hotel in the Ayyappa Society area of Madhapur, had been in a relationship with a woman from the same village.

“However, her family opposed the relationship because they belonged to different castes and married her off to another man about three years ago. However, Bhaskar continued to stalk her even after she got married and that led to the disputes between her and her husband leading to a divorce,” the police official said.

The woman’s father allegedly suspected that Bhaskar was responsible for the breakdown of her marriage and had threatened to take revenge against him.

At around 11 pm on Tuesday, five men allegedly arrived at the hostel where Bhaskar was staying in Ayyappa Society. They reportedly called him outside on the pretext of speaking with him and attacked him with knives and sticks as soon as he came out. Bhaskar sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot, the police official said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Based on a complaint lodged by Bhaskar’s elder brother, Madhu, we registered a murder case and are investigating. Forensic teams examined the crime spot,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Based on a complaint lodged by Bhaskar’s elder brother, Madhu, we registered a murder case and are investigating. Forensic teams examined the crime spot,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Unconfirmed reports said two people, including the woman’s father, surrendered before the police on Wednesday. The police are also questioning the woman as part of the investigation.

Bhaskar’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

His relatives staged a protest outside the Madhapur police station, demanding justice and the immediate arrest of those responsible.