30-year-old repeat offender hacked to death inside football stadium

A 30-year-old man was hacked to death on Sunday by assailants in Bengaluru’s central business district (CBD), police officials said.

“At around 4 pm, a rowdy sheeter of Bharti Nagar police station has been hacked to death by 4-5 assailants. He was managing a football team and had come to play in a 6-a-side football tournament at a BBMP ground located opposite the KSFA (Karnataka State Football Association) stadium,” MN Anucheth, the deputy commissioner of police (central), said.

“After 4 to 5 persons surrounded him to assault him, he fled from the spot and entered the KSFA football stadium and went inside the referee’s room and locked himself. The accused then broke the door and hacked him to death using deadly weapons,” Anucheth said.

He said a case of murder has been registered and two teams have been formed to nab the accused. The incident happened when the qualifier matches were taking place for the Karnataka senior women’s football teams.

The violent murder, especially in one of the busiest localities of Bengaluru, adds to the growing crimes in India’s IT capital.

On July 29, four masked men had attacked D Shashi Kumar, the general secretary of the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS).

In June this year, former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator Rekha Kadiresh was brutally murdered outside her home in Cotton pet area, a commercial locality in Bengaluru.

In October last year, Manish Shetty (Savatham), a bar owner, was shot and killed with a Single Barrel gun at around 9 pm on Rest house road, one of the biggest commercial shopping spaces in Bengaluru.