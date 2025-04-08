Menu Explore
31-year-old man held for raping 14-year-old girl in Kalaburagi: Cops

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Apr 08, 2025 08:50 AM IST

The accused was employed as a guest teacher for nearly five years and was a familiar to people in the village, having grown up in the same locality

A 31-year-old guest teacher of a government school in Kalaburagi district has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at her residence in Aland taluk, police said on Monday.

On March 29, the accused took advantage of the fact that the girl was alone at home. He entered the house without permission and committed the crime (File photo)
On March 29, the accused took advantage of the fact that the girl was alone at home. He entered the house without permission and committed the crime (File photo)

Aland circle inspector Prakash Yatanur said the accused was employed as a guest teacher for nearly five years and was a familiar to people in the village, having grown up in the same locality. Several students, including the survivor, were known to him and his family.

“On March 29, the accused took advantage of the fact that the girl was alone at home. He entered the house without permission and committed the crime. On March 30, she informed her parents who filed a complaint. He fled the village soon after a case was registered,” he said. The accused was arrested on Saturday night and produced before the Aland JMFC court on Sunday, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days, the officer added.

The case was registered under BNS section 63 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, he added.

