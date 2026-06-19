32 out of 2,766 buses on roads: BEST strike in Mumbai leaves commuters stranded

Commuters in Mumbai had to face a crisis during the peak morning hours on Friday as only a handful of the buses by the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) were seen on roads. Mumbai: The BEST strike disrupted bus services citywide, leaving thousands of commuters unable to reach their offices and destinations. (HT/Raju Shinde)

The buses are the life-blood of the busy city and one of the most frequently used modes of transport. They generally operate at a frequency of about 10-15 minutes, and even lower in some cases, but the employees' indefinite strike has forced buses out of the roads, leaving many commuters stranded.

According to news agency PTI, only 32 of the BEST's 2,766 buses were on Mumbai's roads during this morning's peak hours. Most of BEST buses are hired from private operators on a wet-lease basis.

While 38 buses could leave various depots across Mumbai, six of them were forced to return after incidents of stone-pelting and obstruction by striking employees.