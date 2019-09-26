32-year-old woman kidnapped and gang-raped in Agartala, 6 suspects arrested

india

Sep 26, 2019

In the second such incident in two months, a 32-year-old woman and mother of two, was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by more than half a dozen men while returning home from a hospital in Agartala late Tuesday, Tripura Police officials said on Thursday.

Police said they have arrested six people for their alleged involvement in the crime.

“We registered the case ‪on Wednesday evening‬. The victim’s husband lodged a complaint against nine people for kidnapping and raping her. We have arrested six suspects,” said Officer in-Charge of East Agartala Women Police Station Mamtaj Hassina.

Police said that the woman was travelling from the hospital o her residence in auto-rickshaw at around 9 pm. But the auto-rickshaw driver took her to Narsingarh locality instead where she was allegedly gang raped.

The accused then dumped her at the Circuit House at around 11.30pm.

Chairperson of Tripura Commission for Women Barnali Goswami, who met the victim on Wednesday at Tripura Medical College (TMC) hospital said the victim had gone to the hospital to consult a doctor about one of her children’s health. She called the auto-rickshaw driver whom she knew to drop her home.

On the way when she noticed that the auto rickshaw was moving in a different direction she asked the reason. The driver told her that he had some work. “Some people forcefully took her to a van and gang-raped her. Among the accused persons, she only knew the auto-rickshaw driver,” said Goswami.

“Police have already made some arrests including the auto rickshaw driver and hopefully, the rest will also be arrested soon. We demand capital punishment for such culprits,” said Goswami.

In August this year, a woman was kidnapped and gang-raped by two persons with whom she was travelling in an auto-rickshaw on the outskirts of Agartala.

