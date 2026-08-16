32-year-old Bengaluru engineer kills techie wife, dies by suicide after fight: Police

A 32-year-old civil engineer allegedly strangled his 29-year-old tech professional wife before dying by suicide at their rented apartment in Bengaluru on Friday, with police attributing the deaths to frequent disputes between the couple.

A Bengaluru engineer allegedly killed his wife after a domestic dispute and later died by suicide; police said frequent fights had strained their relationship.

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Deputy commissioner of police (north west) D L Nagesh said the preliminary investigation suggested that a heated argument between the couple escalated.

“Our investigation so far indicates that their frequent fights had strained their relationship. A sudden burst of anger was the immediate reason behind the incident. There was no indication of any pre-planned murder at this stage. We are examining all aspects of the case,” Nagesh said.

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The man, originally from Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, was a civil engineer working at a private company in Nandini Layout, and his wife, originally from Hubballi in Dharwad district, was employed as a tech professional at a company in Whitefield.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, the couple had shifted to a rented house in Laggere around four months ago. Their relationship had reportedly come under strain over the husband’s work commitments and his frequent absence from home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the couple had shifted to a rented house in Laggere around four months ago. Their relationship had reportedly come under strain over the husband’s work commitments and his frequent absence from home. {{/usCountry}}

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On Friday morning, the couple reportedly had a heated argument. The quarrel allegedly escalated, following which the man strangled his wife and later hanged himself in the house.

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Police said the husband had sent a WhatsApp voice message to his mother shortly before taking the extreme step. In the message, he allegedly said he was going to die and referred to a dispute with his wife over ownership of the house.

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He reportedly told his mother to take his provident fund money and belongings from the house.

“The voice message is also being examined as part of the investigation. We are verifying its contents and the circumstances in which it was sent. Statements of family members and other relevant persons are being recorded,” Nagesh said.