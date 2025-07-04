Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
32-year-old cop in Indore dies by suicide as wife goes to parents' home due to dispute

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 04, 2025 02:20 PM IST

Constable Anurag died on the spot after turning his service rifle on himself

A 32-year-old police constable from Indore on Friday allegedly shot himself, days after his wife left for her maternal home following a dispute, an official said.

Constable’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and a probe into his death is underway, police said.(Shutterstock/Representative)
Constable's body has been sent for post-mortem, and a probe into his death is underway, police said.

Constable Anurag, deployed at a police post within the jurisdiction of the Dwarkapuri police station, died on the spot after turning his service rifle on himself, he said.

“As per initial investigation, there was a family dispute between the constable and his wife a few days ago, after which she went to her maternal home. The police constable was under stress due to it,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Anand Yadav.

He said the constable’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and a probe into his death is underway.

News / India News / 32-year-old cop in Indore dies by suicide as wife goes to parents' home due to dispute
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
