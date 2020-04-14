34 new Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, doctor who treated Jamaat attendee dies

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 12:41 IST

Thirty four new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 12 hours, according to the state health department, taking the total number of infected people to 473. Nine people have so far died due to the disease, including a doctor who had treated a member of Tablighi Jamaat.

According to latest bulletin from the state medical and health department on Tuesday, the 56-year-old doctor from Nellore got admitted in local government hospital on April 3 with symptoms of high fever and vomiting and later tested positive for Covid-19.

“He was already suffering from diabetes and hypertension. On the request of his family members, the doctor was shifted to Apollo Hospitals, Vanagaram in Chennai on April 6. He succumbed to the disease on Monday,” the bulletin said, adding that the doctor was a primary contact of another Covid-19 patient having travel history to Delhi.

An official in the health department in Nellore said the doctor, an orthopaedic surgeon, had treated a patient who returned from Tablighi Jamaat congregation held at Nizamuddin in Delhi in the second week of March. “He was a private doctor who had recently opened a clinic, where he treated the Jamaat returnee,” the official said.

Another person, a 55-year-old from Vijayawada, died of the disease in the last 12 hours, said authorities. He had come in contact with another Covid-19 patient having travel history of Jalandhar in Punjab. “He was admitted to Vijayawada general hospital on April 5 and had been kept on ventilator from April 9 to 12. He was also suffering from diabetes and asthma and he succumbed on April 12,” the bulletin said.

Among the new Covid-19 positive cases reported in the last 12 hours, 16 were from Guntur, eight in Krishna, seven in Kurnool, two in Anantapur and one in Nellore. The maximum number of cases in the state are 109 from Guntur, followed by 91 in Kurnool, 56 in Nellore, 44 in Krishna and 42 in Prakasam.