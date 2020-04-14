e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 34 new Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, doctor who treated Jamaat attendee dies

34 new Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, doctor who treated Jamaat attendee dies

Among the new Covid-19 positive cases reported in the last 12 hours, 16 were from Guntur, eight in Krishna, seven in Kurnool, two in Anantapur and one in Nellore.

india Updated: Apr 14, 2020 12:41 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Police personnel handling the commuters during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, in Vijayawada on Saturday.
Police personnel handling the commuters during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, in Vijayawada on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
         

Thirty four new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 12 hours, according to the state health department, taking the total number of infected people to 473. Nine people have so far died due to the disease, including a doctor who had treated a member of Tablighi Jamaat.

According to latest bulletin from the state medical and health department on Tuesday, the 56-year-old doctor from Nellore got admitted in local government hospital on April 3 with symptoms of high fever and vomiting and later tested positive for Covid-19.

“He was already suffering from diabetes and hypertension. On the request of his family members, the doctor was shifted to Apollo Hospitals, Vanagaram in Chennai on April 6. He succumbed to the disease on Monday,” the bulletin said, adding that the doctor was a primary contact of another Covid-19 patient having travel history to Delhi.

An official in the health department in Nellore said the doctor, an orthopaedic surgeon, had treated a patient who returned from Tablighi Jamaat congregation held at Nizamuddin in Delhi in the second week of March. “He was a private doctor who had recently opened a clinic, where he treated the Jamaat returnee,” the official said.

Another person, a 55-year-old from Vijayawada, died of the disease in the last 12 hours, said authorities. He had come in contact with another Covid-19 patient having travel history of Jalandhar in Punjab. “He was admitted to Vijayawada general hospital on April 5 and had been kept on ventilator from April 9 to 12. He was also suffering from diabetes and asthma and he succumbed on April 12,” the bulletin said.

Among the new Covid-19 positive cases reported in the last 12 hours, 16 were from Guntur, eight in Krishna, seven in Kurnool, two in Anantapur and one in Nellore. The maximum number of cases in the state are 109 from Guntur, followed by 91 in Kurnool, 56 in Nellore, 44 in Krishna and 42 in Prakasam.

tags
top news
National lockdown extended till May 3. Why April 20 is still a crucial date
National lockdown extended till May 3. Why April 20 is still a crucial date
US clears sale of Harpoon missiles, torpedoes for India’s P-8I aircraft
US clears sale of Harpoon missiles, torpedoes for India’s P-8I aircraft
Covid-19: Flight, train services to remain suspended till May 3
Covid-19: Flight, train services to remain suspended till May 3
Covid-19 updates| In Jharkhand, robots to serve food, medicine to patients
Covid-19 updates| In Jharkhand, robots to serve food, medicine to patients
Apple’s affordable iPhone may launch by next week
Apple’s affordable iPhone may launch by next week
Tesla with 8 cams can be superhuman: Elon Musk makes case for autonomous driving
Tesla with 8 cams can be superhuman: Elon Musk makes case for autonomous driving
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news