35 new Covid-19 cases reported in Jammu & Kashmir, total crosses 700 mark

Updated: May 03, 2020 22:23 IST

Thirty five new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday taking the total number of people infected with the disease in the union territory to 701. After days of lull in the union territory of Ladakh, 19 more people tested positive for the coronavirus disease taking the total number of patients to 41.

Officials said that 34 positive cases were reported from Kashmir valley where the number of cases has risen to 640 while one new person also tested positive in Jammu division where the total number of cases has reached 61.

“Finally, J&K breaks the 2000 tests a day barrier. Over 2500 tests conducted in a day with 35 new positives and 33 recoveries. Total cases now 701,” Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said.

The new cases were reported from Anantnag, Baramulla, Shopian, Kupwara, Budgam, Pulwama and Sambha districts.

“Two patients recovered from Jammu division while 31 from Kashmir division,” a government statement read.

Meanwhile, the union territory of Ladakh saw a sudden spike in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19. While 18 new cases were reported in Leh district, one woman tested positive in Kargil.

Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner Secretary Health and Medical Education of Ladakh, said that 16 new Covid-19 positive cases were from Chuchot Yokma village, one from Agling and one from Leh Town. He informed that one new positive case was also reported in Sanku, Kargil.

District Leh has been declared a red zone. “Results of 78 samples came yesterday evening of which 18 samples were found positive in Leh. It is a major jump since for the past so many days we had no cases and suddenly there are 18 positive cases. The district has been classified as a red zone and there will be more restrictions with no relaxations given by MHA,” Deputy Commissioner Leh, Sachin Kumar said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, an elderly woman of Srinagar’s Batpora in Dal Lake area had died due to the disease on Tuesday. So far seven people have died in Kashmir while there has been one death in Jammu.

Jammu had recorded its first positive case on March 9, Kashmir’s first positive came on March 18.

The official statement said that so far 287 patients - 234 in Kashmir and 53 in Jammu division – have recovered from the infectious disease.

There are 399 active Covid-19 positive cases in Kashmir while seven of them are in Jammu.

The government statement said that till date 75,838 people have been enlisted for observation with 10,751 in home quarantine (including facilities operated by the government), 406 in hospital isolation, 183 in hospital quarantine, 7,104 in home surveillance while 57,386 have completed their surveillance period.