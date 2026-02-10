352 DGCA notices to airlines sinceJan 2024, IndigGo highest with 98

India’s aviation safety regulator issued 352 show-cause notices to domestic airlines between January 2024 and December 2025, minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol said in a written reply to Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale. India currently has five major airlines; IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and SpiceJet. (REUTERS)

IndiGo, which accounts for the largest market share and has 440 aircraft, received the highest number of these notices, followed by Air India, which has 187 planes, according to information tabled in the Parliament on Monday.

The notices covered violations across safety, operations, maintenance, training and passenger-rights categories.

India currently has five major airlines; IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and SpiceJet.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates IndiGo, accounted for 98 notices, nearly 28% of the total. Air India was issued 84 notices, while Air India Express received 65. SpiceJet faced 45 notices and Alliance Air 23.

Akasa Air and FlyBig were issued 17 and 12 notices respectively, Mohol’s reply stated.

Air India Express has 110 aircraft, followed by SpiceJet with 35 and Akasa with 33.

Of the 352 cases, penalties were imposed in 139 instances and warnings were issued in 113.

Mohol said that 33 matters led to suspension of personnel or operations, while 15 resulted in withdrawal of approvals.

It also stated that the DGCA found the airline’s reply satisfactory only in seven cases, enough to close the matter without action. As per the shared by the minister, 11 replies were still awaited and 29 cases remain under process.

Mohol stated that monitoring of enforcement had been digitised through the eGCA portal.

Replying whether the government will propose to publish a quarterly enforcement dashboard with nonconfidential outcomes, Mohol replied, “Real-time monitoring of surveillance activities is carried out by DGCA through the MIS (Management Information System) portal available on the eGCA portal