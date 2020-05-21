e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 371 new cases in a day push Guj tally closer to 13,000

371 new cases in a day push Guj tally closer to 13,000

india Updated: May 21, 2020 23:14 IST
Jaykishan Sharma
Jaykishan Sharma
Hindustantimes
         

Surat: With 371 new cases reported in 24 hours, the number of people infected by Covid-19 in Gujarat inched close to 13,000 on Thursday. Twenty-four more deaths were reported in the state during the time span.

Ahmedabad reported 233 of the cases, Surat 34 and Vadodara 24, said Jayanti Ravi, principal secretary (health).

“The tally of total positive case has reached 12,910 while the 773 fatalities have been reported in the state as of now. A total of 496,730 people have been kept in quarantine out of whom 485,051 are in home quarantine,” Ravi said.

She added, “The positive indicator for state is that the recovery rate is improving. So far, 5,488 people have been discharged. Condition of 6,519 affected people is stable and 52 are on ventilator.”

In most states, the recovery rates have shown dramatic improvement since the health ministry tweaked discharge guidelines, allowing patients with mild symptoms to home-quarantine themselves instead of seeking admission in Covid hospitals.

In a separate development, the state government restarted government buses after a two-month suspension.

Ashwani Kumar, secretary to the chief minister, said the government had announced lockdown 4.0 norms with special relaxations to restore life to normal .

“As part of this, we have allowed state transport bus service to resume operations for the people from May 20. These buses will operate between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm in areas other than containment zones across the state,” he said.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In