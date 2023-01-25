3.88 million participants registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha this year: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Around 3.88 million students, teachers and parents have registered for this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha event, more than double the 1.57 million participants registered last year, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents ahead of the board examinations and responds to questions related to examination stress and other related issues posed by the participants.

The sixth edition of the event will be held on January 27 at Talkatora Stadium.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Pradhan said the registration has increased many folds since the inception of the event in 2018. “In 2018, a total of 22,000 participants had registered. The number increased to 158,000 in 2019, then to 300,000 in 2020, 14 lakh (1.4 million) in 2021, and 1,573,000 in 2022. This year, the figure has crossed 38.8 lakh (3.88 million). It shows that the popular initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enhanced students’ self-confidence, helped them manage stress and be healthy and fit,” he said.

The minister said around 2 million questions have been received so far. “The NCERT has shortlisted questions on various topics ranging from family pressure, stress management, prevention of unfair means, how to stay healthy and fit, career selection etc,” said the minister.

Pradhan further informed that around 80 winners of Kala Utsav competition and 102 students and teachers from across the country will also attend the event. “As of now only students and teachers from Delhi-NCR were attending the event physically. These 200-odd students and teachers will also attend the Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat on January 29,” he said.

“These guest students and teachers will be taken to places of national importance like the Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, Prime Minister’s Museum, Kartavya Path etc to make them acquainted with our rich legacy,” he added.