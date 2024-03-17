 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu to go to polls in a single phase on April 19 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu to go to polls in a single phase on April 19

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai:
Mar 17, 2024 07:30 AM IST

Polling in Tamil Nadu's 39 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the first phase on a single day on April 19, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday

Polling in Tamil Nadu’s 39 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the first phase on a single day on April 19, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday. Counting of votes will be on June 4.

The by-election to the Vilavancode assembly constituency will also be held along with the parliamentary polls after the seat fell vacant when sitting MLA S Vijayadharani resigned from the Congress to switch to the BJP in February. The Tirukkoyilur assembly was also initially listed in the by-election list, which is represented by DMK’s K Ponmudi who was disqualified in December 2023 after the Madras high court convicted him in a corruption case but was reinstated on March 13 after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction and sentence. The ECI corrected this and removed Tirukkoyilur from this list.

The parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu will be between - the ruling DMK, opposition AIADMK and BJP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections the DMK led by M K Stalin, current chief minister, swept winning 38 out of the 39 seats. The AIADMK won one seat with O Ravindranath who along with his father O Panneerselvam have now been booted out of the party and are likely to join the BJP. At that time AIADMK was in alliance with the BJP before parting ways last September.

The DMK which is part of the INDIA bloc has inked a seat sharing formula similar to that in 2019. The DMK will contest in 21 constituencies–two seats less than what they contested in 2019. DMK’s main ally Congress will battle in nine seats. The remaining nine seats are being contested by allies Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK-2), CPI (M)-2, CPI-2, IUML-1, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK-1), Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK-1). Actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will be campaigning for the DMK led alliance and has been promised a Rajya Sabha seat.

But, the AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has not yet announced any allies yet. It’s EPS’ first election since he took over the party reigns after expelling Panneerselvam and his supporters. EPS has also stuck to his decision not to have any truck with the BJP after they came together for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Expelled AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) have joined the BJP’s alliance. After the AIADMK walked out, the allies who were remaining in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) such as the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) have been in talks with the Dravidian major as well as the BJP.

The BJP has been trying hard to gain a foothold in the southern state that has led Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state five times since January. Since 1967, the DMK and AIADMK have governed the state where no national party has been able to make a mark.

The DMK’s campaign has focussed on deteriorating centre-state relations, retrieving state autonomy and rights. Chief minister and DMK president M K Stalin has targeted the AIADMK of being subservient to the BJP and supporting their legislations such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He has repeatedly called the BJP-led Union government and Modi as fascist and communal seeking votes for INDIA bloc to win to protect the country’s secularism.

The BJP’s primary poll plank is corruption and dynastic politics fuelled by DMK’s Senthil Balaji (a minister until February) being in jail for money laundering charges pressed by the Enforcement Directorate and several other ministers facing corruption cases in the Madras high court. The DMK is also facing the heat from AIADMK and BJP after one of its former members Jaffar Sadiq was arrested by Narcotics Crime Bureau (NCB) earlier this month in an international drug smuggling ring.

    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

