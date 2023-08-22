Watch | 3D model of new Swami Narayan temple to be showcased before PM in Johannesburg

A 3D image of the new temple of Swami Narayan which is being built in the South African city of Johannesburg will be showcased before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive here to attend BRICS summit today.



Swami Narayan was a yogi and ascetic, and believed to be a manifestation of the Hindu God Krishna. Speaking about the image to be showcased before the PM, Sawubonamodiji Welcome Committee member Naresh Ramatar said, “The Prime Minister will first meet the community members of Johannesburg and surrounding areas. Thereafter, he will be taken through the 3-D model of the new Swami Narayan Mandir...” 3-D image of Swami Narayan temple to be built in Johannesburg.(ANI)

Prime Minister Modi departed for South Africa's Johannesburg on Tuesday to participate in the 15th BRICS Summit. The PM is also looking forward to holding bilateral meetings with world leaders in Johannesburg. Speaking about his visit to South Africa PM Modi said, “We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system… I also look forward to holding bilateral meetings with some of the Leaders present in Johannesburg.”

"I am visiting the Republic of South Africa from 22-24 August 2023 at the invitation Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, to attend the 15th BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg under the South African Chairmanship… This will be my first visit to this ancient land. I have the honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years,” he added.

BRICS is a grouping of the major emerging world economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The theme of this year's summit is: “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism” This is the first in-person BRICS Summit after three years of virtual meetings owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON