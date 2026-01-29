3-member team formed to probe Ajit Pawar plane crash: How investigation will proceed

A three-member team has been constituted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to probe the plane crash in Baramati that killed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others on January 28. Charred remains of the charter plane at the crash site in which Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others lost their lives, in Baramati on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab)

In a statement, the Ministry said the AAIB team, along with another three-member team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Mumbai Regional Office, reached the crash site on the day of the accident itself.

The Director General of AAIB also visited the site of the Learjet 45 crash to oversee the investigation.

“The investigation is progressing expeditiously, and the black box of the ill-fated aircraft has been recovered,” the Ministry said in a post on X, stressing that “ensuring a thorough, transparent, and time-bound inquiry remains a top priority.”

Black box recovered Officials confirmed that the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder - collectively known as the black box - have been recovered and will be analysed to reconstruct the aircraft's final moments.

“Ensuring a thorough, transparent, and time-bound inquiry remains a top priority,” the Ministry said in a post on X, adding that the investigation has been initiated in accordance with Rules 5 and 11 of the AAIB Rules, 2025, and will be conducted strictly as per laid-down Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Focus on visibility, pilot decisions and airfield limitations Officials said investigators are focusing on visibility conditions, pilot decisions and operational limitations at Baramati, an uncontrolled airfield, as key aspects of the probe. The crash occurred during the aircraft’s second attempt to land.

A specialised AAIB team reached the site on Wednesday evening and initiated forensic procedures, including securing the wreckage, mapping debris distribution and collecting critical evidence.

Investigators have sought airframe and engine logbooks, maintenance records, inspection histories, work orders and onboard documents from the aircraft’s operator, Delhi-based VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd. Crew qualification records and aircraft certification documents have also been requisitioned from the DGCA.

In addition, radar data, air traffic communication recordings, CCTV footage and hotline exchanges are being analysed to reconstruct the final sequence of events.

The business jet, registered as VT-SSK, was operating a Mumbai–Baramati charter flight when it crashed at around 8.44 am, killing all five occupants - two pilots and three passengers, including Pawar.

Second landing attempt under scrutiny According to the civil aviation ministry, the aircraft departed Mumbai at 8.10 am and established contact with Baramati airfield at 8.18 am. During its first approach to Runway 11, the crew reported that the runway was not visible and executed a standard go-around.

After repositioning, the aircraft informed the airfield that it would report once the runway came into view. At 8.43 am, the aircraft was cleared to land, but no readback of the clearance was received. About a minute later, airfield personnel observed flames near the runway threshold, prompting emergency services to rush to the site.

Baramati is an uncontrolled airfield where air traffic information services are provided by flying training organisations rather than the Airports Authority of India - a factor that is likely to form a crucial part of the investigation.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said preliminary inputs pointed to poor visibility but cautioned against drawing early conclusions. “The AAIB is the competent authority and will establish the facts through a transparent and accountable investigation,” he said.

The DGCA, in its preliminary note, said the crew had been advised to descend under visual meteorological conditions at the pilot’s discretion, with reported visibility of around 3,000 metres and calm winds.

Operator denies technical fault Vijay Kumar Singh, director and key stakeholder of VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd, said the aircraft was properly maintained and airworthy. “As per our information, there was no technical fault.

The pilot took a missed approach due to visibility and attempted a second landing. This is an extremely unfortunate incident,” he said.

Singh said his company’s captain had over 16,000 flying hours, while the co-pilot had logged around 1,500 hours, adding that both were experienced professionals.