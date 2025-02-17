3-year-old boy killed by brother in accidental firing

A three-year-old boy was killed allegedly after his 13-year-old brother accidentally fired a loaded gun at their home in Dondemadihalli in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday. The child was still alive when he was rushed to Nagamangala Taluk Government Hospital (Representational image)

The deceased was the child of migrant labourers from Assam. The family had been employed at a poultry farm, owned by Congress leader Narasimhamurthy, where the incident took place, police said.

Police added that the children were playing when the elder brother found the loaded gun, belonging to the poultry farm owner, kept on a shelf in the house for security purposes. While playing with it, the boy accidentally discharged the weapon, hitting the child in the abdomen. The bullet caused severe injuries. His 30-year-old mother was also injured in the incident, they added.

The child’s parents, originally from West Bengal, had been working at the poultry farm for several years.

The child was still breathing when he was rushed to Nagamangala Taluk Government Hospital. However, due to excessive blood loss, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said.

“The incident happened around 6pm while the children were playing,” said Nagamangala Rural Police Inspector B Rajendra. “The deceased and his mother were shifted to Adichunchanagiri Medical College Hospital in Bellur Cross. The mother is out of danger and undergoing treatment. We have registered a case and initiated an investigation,” he added.