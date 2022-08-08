3-year-old hospitalised in Hyderabad after father hits her against floor

A three-year-old girl was hospitalised after being beaten up allegedly by her father at their house here, police said on Sunday. The girl’s mother, in a complaint with the police, said that on Saturday while her third daughter was playing in the washroom, her husband started beating her with a ladle for not coming out of the washroom, they said. When the mother intervened, the man pushed her down, then picked her daughter up and allegedly banged her against the floor. After sometime, the complainant shifted the injured girl to a hospital, the police said based on the complaint. The complainant got married to the man in 2015 and they have four daughters. She is at present 8 months pregnant, the police said.

Based on the complaint, a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act was registered and the man was picked up, they said. Meanwhile, a woman relative of the girl told TV channels that the girl has been brutually beaten up by her father. The doctors have stated that the condition of the baby is critical. He should be sent to jail and given stringent punishment, she said. The woman further alleged that the man used to beat up his other daughters, too.

