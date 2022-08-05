Madhya Pradesh man dies as father chops his hand for refusing to give him keys
A 30-year-old man allegedly died after his father and uncle thrashed him before one of his hands was chopped at Bobai in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district on Thursday.
Damoh police superintendent D R Tenivar said Moti Kacchi, the father, 52, attacked Santosh for refusing to give him keys of his motorcycle. “Moti Kacchi surrendered to the police and he was arrested him under Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 (murder),” said Tenivar.
“...Moti asked for the keys of the bike but Santosh refused to give them. This angered the father. He and his brother, Ram Kishan, thrashed Santosh, who kept arguing with him. Moti picked up an axe lying nearby and attacked the son. He chopped his left hand,” said Tenivar.
He added Santosh’s wife rushed him to hospital while Kacchi come to the Babai police station with the hand and the axe. Tenivar said Santosh was referred to Jabalpur in a serious condition but he died on the way.
-
Overcast weather with moderate rain expected in Delhi today
Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category on Friday morning as overcast weather with moderate rain was expected, the India Meteorological Department said. IMD said the minimum temperature is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius and the maximum 34 degree Celsius. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index was 92 at 7am. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 112.
-
Centre has sanctioned one crore vaccines for foot and mouth disease: K'taka Min
Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B Chavan on Thursday said that the Central Government has agreed to give one crore vaccines soon to the state to control foot and mouth disease under the National Cattle Mission Scheme. Chavan said that the cattle health issue needs an urgent priority and one crore vaccines should be given to the state. He also requested Rs 51 crore under the National Livestock Scheme 2022-23 for the production of fodder.
-
Over 16 lakh vehicle owners in Delhi may face penalty up to ₹10,000. Details
The Delhi government last month started sending notices to vehicle owners without valid Pollution Under Control certificates, asking them to get one or face penalty. If vehicles without valid PUC are caught plying on the roads, the owners may face imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both as per the Motor Vehicle Act.
-
Spend Campa funds wisely and focus on better monitoring, directs panel
The proposed plantation budget of ₹282 crore planned by the Haryana State Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority for the year 2022-2023 is “excessive and should be revised”, observed a member of the steering committee of the panel, Ashok Khemka. Referring to the proposed budget, Khemka said that at this rate, CAMPA funds will be exhausted in four years. Another key observation was that monitoring of plantations should be long-term.
-
Gurugram: 25-year-old man, posing as airline pilot, held for duping 300+ women
Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man from Sector 43 for allegedly duping over 300 women, most of them working as cabin crew with private airlines. Sharma was identified as Hemant Sharma, a resident of Gangtok, Sikkim. Police said he moved to Gurugram two years ago and took an apartment on rent and started duping women after pretending to be an airline pilot.
