20-year-old arrested for hitting abusive father to death in Bhiwandi
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his abusive father to protect his mother and younger brother in Bhiwandi on Friday. He saw his father hitting his mother and requested him to stop. But, as he did not, the accused took a heavy metal utensil and hit his father hard, leading to the death.
The incident was registered in Bhiwandi city police station after which the accused, Ashish Chaudhary, was arrested.
Vijay Chaudhary, 43, the deceased was an alcohol addict. According to neighbours, the children of Chaudhary have seen their father come back home in a drunken state and abuse their mother.
On Friday, the deceased went home in a drunken state and was fighting with his wife. Later, when he started beating and abusing her, the younger son entered into a conversation and asked father to shut up.
An officer from Bhiwandi city police station, “The man didn’t like his younger son interfering in their fight and he started hitting him. Ashish saw it and asked him to stop several times but when he didn’t, he took a heavy metal utensil and started hitting his head till he was bleeding profusely. The deceased was taken to a hospital but was declared dead during the treatment. We have registered a case against the son under IPC Section 302.”
362Cr drug haul: Case transferred to Navi Mumbai ATS after links to Pakistan established
After links to Afghanistan and Pakistan surfaced in the ₹362Cr drug case, the case has been transferred to Anti-Terrorist Squad of Navi Mumbai unit. Navi Mumbai crime branch that was investigating the case has also found that there are three more wanted accused in the case from Punjab who are untraceable. Till now, two arrests have been made. “We are yet to receive all the documents and investigation reports in the case.
Caught on camera: Mob assaults Delhi cop inside police station; probe ordered
The Delhi Police have arrested two accused and deployed teams to identify and nab others after a video of a head constable being beaten up by a mob went viral on social media on Saturday. A man in a seemingly torn white shirt grabs Prakash by the collar and assaults him. The man can also be purportedly seen slapping the police personnel, and no one in the crowd seems to have stopped him.
2 booked for robbing biker of mobile phones, credit card in Bhiwandi
Two unidentified persons allegedly threw chilli powder into the eyes of a 51-year-old man and robbed three mobile phones worth ₹20,000 at Harihant Compound area in Kalher village in Bhiwandi early this week. The two also stole the man's credit card and splurged it on shopping for ₹1.50 lakh. The victim, Anil Shankar Lalpahuja, who resides in Louiswadi area in Nitin Company, Thane, complained to the Narpoli police station on Friday.
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Life eyes expansion in Asia, Africa Blockchain-enabled transaction framework 'XPay. Life' has announced its expansion plan in 15 more new states in India and as well as rest of Asia and Africa region. Deepak Ananth, COO, XPay. Pi Green Innovations receives an India patent for filter-less technology City-based cleantech startup Pi Green Innovations has been granted the India patent for its filter-less technology 'Carbon Cutter'. The company filed for its India patent in 2017.
Amid spike in Covid cases, Centre asks Karnataka to focus on testing
As the number of coronavirus cases has seen a sharp rise in recent times, the central government asked Karnataka and six other states to focus on testing and promoting Covid-appropriate behavior. The Centre also asked the state governments to increase the pace of vaccinations to control the numbers. In a letter written by health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, he predicted that the upcoming festival seasons in the states might lead to mass gatherings and it can lead to the spike in the number. In his letter to Karnataka principal secretary for health TK Anil Kumar, Bhushan wrote the state is reporting high average daily new cases for the past month.
