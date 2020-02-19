e-paper
Home / India News / 4 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Tamil Nadu

4 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Tamil Nadu

All the four were produced before the Judicial Magistrate and remanded them in judicial custody for 15 days, the police said.

india Updated: Feb 19, 2020 17:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Erode
The four were standing near a Magaliamman temple near Perundurai in Erode district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and were interrogated by the police on routine rounds.
         

Four Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested at nearby Perundurai for not having proper travel documents, police said.

They were later sent to Puzhal prison in Chennai, the police said.

The four were standing near a Magaliamman temple near Perundurai in Erode district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and were interrogated by the police on routine rounds.

On inquiry, one of them identified himself as Farroq Haji (38) employed in SIPCOT as a casual labourer, they said.

The remaining three were Hemul Islam (22), Siraj Haji (45) and Rafiul Islam (35). None of them had proper documents, they said.

So, the police arrested them and checked the premises where the four were residing on rent.

Further investigations are on, they added.

