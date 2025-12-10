4 bomb squad personnel killed, one injured after vehicle rams into truck in Madhya Pradesh

Four bomb squad personnel were killed after their vehicle collided with a container truck in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported. One person was critically injured after the vehicle rammed into the truck parked on the wrong side of National Highway-44 in Sagar. The accident happened after the police vehicle into the truck on NH-44 in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar.(PTI)

The accident took place around 4 am on NH 44, which is between Bandri and Malthone areas in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district. The vehicle was reportedly carrying a bomb detection squad when their vehicle collided head-on with a container truck parked on the wrong side of the highway. Visuals from the site showed a police vehicle severely damaged in the accident.

Bandri police station in charge Sumer Jagat told PTI that the impact was so severe that four personnel died on the spot, while one was injured.

The personnel have been identified as constable Pradhuman Dixit, constable Aman Kaurav, driver Paramlal Tomar, all residents of Morena, and dog master Vinod Sharma, hailing from Bhind, the official said.

The constable who sustained serious injuries has been identified as Rajic Chauhan. He was immediately taken to the Bansal Hospital in Bhopal, where the officials said that his condition remains critical.

A dog, also part of the squad, was safe, Jagat said.

The local administration was alerted about the incident, and they reached the spot to launch a rescue and relief operation. As per the initial findings, it is likely that the vehicle driver lost control of the wheels, which led to the accident, officials informed.

Further investigation is underway, and a case has been registered. The police are still looking for the truck driver. The bodies of four constables were sent for post-mortem.

