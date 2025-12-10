Dumper truck and car drivers who rammed Delhi couple’s car on Delhi-Mumbai eway arrested

The drivers of a dumper truck and a Maruti Ertiga, both of which collided with a WagonR on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh and led to the death of a couple from Delhi last Tuesday, have been arrested, police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The mangled Wagon-R in which Lachiram, 42 and Kusum Lata, 38, had bled to death on December 2 in Nuh. (HT Photo)

The police identified the arrested accused as Mobin Khan, of Adarsh Colony in SGM Nagar, Faridabad, who was driving the dumper truck, and Ajit Singh, of Pilanja Kotla, Mubarakpur, Delhi, who was driving the Ertiga at the time of the incident.

Police said the two of them were arrested on Sunday night and later granted bail by the Sadar Nuh police station.

Investigators said that the dumper truck was loaded with several tonnes of stones at the time of the incident.

Inspector Parveen Kumar, station house officer of the Sadar Nuh police station, said that rash driving and speeding by both of them was the key cause of the accident. “Khan was driving slowly in the fourth lane. When the victim’s car moved behind the truck from the third lane, Khan had suddenly applied brakes,” he said.

The officer said that WagonR rear-ended the truck, trapping the driver and another person inside.

“Khan, even after realising the crash, sped away from the spot without extending any help or alerting the police. Afterwards, Singh arrived at the crash site at a high speed and rammed the mangled car. He also fled the spot with his car without alerting the police or even getting out of the vehicle to check on them,” SHO Kumar said, adding both the vehicles had been seized.

Investigators said that the Wagon had first hit the truck at 11.52pm on November 2. After 22 minutes, the Ertiga, clocking a speed of approximately a bit over 100kmph, rammed the couple who were already trapped inside the car.

The couple in the WagonR, Lachhi Ram, 42, and his wife Kusum Lata, 38, had bled to death after remaining trapped inside their mangled WagonR car for eight hours following the collisions. The crash had taken place around midnight of November 2, but the police were only alerted about it at 7.38am the next morning.

The couple was returning to their residence in Mangeram Park in Delhi’s Budhh Vihar after meeting their elderly parents and other family members at their native place in Karauli, Rajasthan.

The death due to negligence on a national highway of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and comprises police patrol teams, had sparked widespread outrage on social media platforms. Following this, Nuh police had deployed a second patrol car on the 60-kilometre stretch between Hilalpur toll plaza and Jhirka for more intensive monitoring.

The NHAI also served show cause notices to its contractor and supervising engineer for severe negligence in patrolling, and failure in monitoring a network of CCTV cameras on the expressway, which could have helped get medical help and save the couple.

NHAI officials are likely to recommend stringent action against the contractor responsible for running patrol vehicles, ambulance, and crane, on the stretch for immediate help, and also against the engineer responsible for overall supervision of the CCTV control room, as they did not file replies to notice even after the three-day deadline ended.