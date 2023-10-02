4 charts that decode the Bihar caste survey results

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByRoshan Kishore, Abhishek Jha
Oct 02, 2023 11:49 PM IST

A look at the key takeaways from the findings of the data published on October 2

The Bihar government announced the subcaste-wise population numbers from its caste census on Monday. The most important number from the results is that other backward classes (OBCs) – they are divided into backward classes (BCs) and extremely backward classes (EBCs) in Bihar – have a share of 63% in the state’s population. To be sure, the caste census is likely to have much more data than the subcaste-wise population numbers and it remains to be seen when they are released. Until that happens, what are the key takeaways from the data which has been published on October 2? Here are four charts which answer this question.

Enumerator staff marks a house during the first phase of caste census in Bihar. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

(Sanjeev K Jha contributed to this story)

