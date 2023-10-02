4 charts that decode the Bihar caste survey results
A look at the key takeaways from the findings of the data published on October 2
The Bihar government announced the subcaste-wise population numbers from its caste census on Monday. The most important number from the results is that other backward classes (OBCs) – they are divided into backward classes (BCs) and extremely backward classes (EBCs) in Bihar – have a share of 63% in the state’s population. To be sure, the caste census is likely to have much more data than the subcaste-wise population numbers and it remains to be seen when they are released. Until that happens, what are the key takeaways from the data which has been published on October 2? Here are four charts which answer this question.
(Sanjeev K Jha contributed to this story)
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
Topics