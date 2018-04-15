4 coaches of Katni-Chopan passenger train derails in Madhya Pradesh

Four coaches of a passenger train derailed in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district on Saturday night but there was no information about casualties, a railway official said.

The coaches of the 51675 Katni-Chopan Express derailed between the Piparia and Kaman stations in Katni and further details were awaited, West Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Gunjan Gupta told IANS.

The incident took place at 10.20 p.m.

