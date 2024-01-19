4 days to go for Ayodhya Ram Mandir event; check routes to reach the temple town

With only four days left to the grand opening of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on January 22, people from across the country are gearing up to visit the temple town to witness the monumental consecration ceremony of Lord Ram. Devotees wait in a queue to visit the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya,(PTI)

Ayodhya has been decked up with all sorts of decorations to welcome visitors as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend the ceremony as a special guest and inaugurate the temple. The city is adorned with vibrant flowers on Thursday in preparation for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Check out routes to reach the city

By air:

PM Modi launched a dedicated Ayodhya International Airport in December 2023. Several airlines have announced special flights to the city on the occasion of the consecration ceremony.

Meanwhile, visitors can take flights to Mahayogi Gokrakhnat Airport, Gorakhpur or Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, and Prayagraj or Varanasi airports.

By train:

Depending on the states or cities where the visitors are arriving, several trains are available. In line with the airport, a dedicated Ayodhya railway station is well-connected by railways of different zones.

By road:

Several public and private service buses that operate regularly to Ayodhya are available. The Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation buses run from Lucknow, Gorakpur, Delhi and other major cities.