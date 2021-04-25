Home / India News / 4 districts in Himachal Pradesh to observe night curfew from April 27 to May 10
4 districts in Himachal Pradesh to observe night curfew from April 27 to May 10

The night curfew will be imposed in Kangra, Una, Solan and Sirmour from April 27 to May 10 and the restrictions will remain in force from 10 pm to 5 am daily during the period, said the statement.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 04:05 PM IST
According to an official statement, the decision of imposing a night curfew in 4 districts of Himachal Pradesh was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.(PTI file photo)

Keeping in view a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases, the Himachal Pradesh government imposed a night curfew in its four districts from April 27 to May 10.

According to an official statement, the decision was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The night curfew will be imposed in Kangra, Una, Solan and Sirmour from April 27 to May 10 and the restrictions will remain in force from 10 pm to 5 am daily during the period, said the statement.

It was also made mandatory for visitors and state residents to produce a negative report of coronavirus test, conducted not earlier than 72 hours before entering the state.

In case Himachal residents do not undergo an RT-PCR test before entering the state, they will have to remain in home isolation for 14 days.

